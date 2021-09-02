Technical Analysis: Amazon, Alphabet, Apple, Square, Facebook & Tesla [Video]

TSLA AMZN AAPL GOOGL FB SQ Technical Analysis Forecast & Trading:
00:00 Amazon Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
04:36 Square Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
12:44 Alphabet Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
16:39 Apple Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
22:00 Facebook Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
26:02 Tesla Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
32:35 Thank you for watching US Stocks Elliott Wave Analysis.
US Stocks Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast overview:
Stocks bullish until Wed/thursday which are the corrective swing days in TradingLounge's Bullish Weekly Cycle.
Elliott Wave Analysis Wave Count:
Amazon AMZN Elliott Wave (c) of b) of A of (4).
Alphabet GOOGL Elliott Wave (iv) of v) of 5 of (3).
Apple AAPL Elliott Wave v) of 5 of (3).
Square SQ Elliott Wave Two counts waiting for confirmation.
Facebook FB Elliott Wave (v) of v) of 5 of (3).
Tesla TSLA Elliott Wave (v) of c) of B of (4) .
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
