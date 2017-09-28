Taxing times for the USA - ANZ

Taxing times for the USA - ANZBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at ANZ noted the difficulties ahead for US Congress.
Key Quotes:
"Trump’s tax plan is out but is lacking details, so markets do not have a lot to go on.
But the key question is how do you fund an additional $1.5 trillion over a decade without materially increasing the deficit and national debt? That alone sets up a huge battle in Congress."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.