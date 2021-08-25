Despite the new all-time high in S&P 500 (SPX), the potential tapering by the Fed may cap the strength in US Indices. The Fed’s chair Jerome Powell will speak this Friday at the annual gathering in Jackson Hole. He is expected to reveal details on how and when the Fed will start to taper its bond buying program. Mr. Powell has indicated last time that the Fed has started to internally discuss tapering. However, the Fed still lacks the specifics on the time and scale. The situation is further complicated with the current rise in Delta variant. It’s likely that the Fed will not announce a taper at Jackson Hole. More likely is for the Fed to announce a taper in November or December at a gradual pace.
If the Fed sounds ambiguous about the time and scale, it could support to the Indices. On the other hand, if The Fed surprises the market by announcing a taper or dropping a clear hint on the pathway, the strength in Indices may prove temporary.
SPX Daily Elliott Wave Chart
S&P 500 (SPX) shows two bullish cycles from March 2020 low and September 24, 2020 low. The cycle from September 24, 2020 low is quite mature and should end as 5 waves impulse with a few more highs. Near term, there is an incomplete bullish sequence from July 19, 2021 low. The Index likely sees 2 more highs before ending cycle from July 19, 2021 and at the same time September 24, 2020 low. Once cycle from September 24, 2020 low ends, the Index should see larger pullback in 3, 7, or 11 swing in wave 4 to correct this cycle. There’s a likelihood that the pullback in wave 4 happens on the third / fourth quarter of this year due to the potential threat of tapering. Thus, the new high in US Indices is just as an extension within an almost 1 year old cycle.
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: RSI divergence probes bulls around key hurdles below 1.1800
EUR/USD sits idle near the weekly top of 1.1774 amid sluggish early Asian session on Thursday. The currency major pair rose during the last four days after refreshing the yearly bottom. RSI run-up fails to refresh recent highs, forming bearish divergence.
GBP/USD: Upside limited due to absent pound’s demand
A scarce UK macroeconomic calendar keeps GBP/USD range bound.Brexit jitters and the coronavirus Delta variant undermine demand for the pound. GBP/USD is neutral-to-bullish as per settling above the 61.8% retracement of the March rally.
XAU/USD to extend correction toward $1,780 as key resistance holds
XAU/USD is edging lower after closing in the negative territory on Tuesday. Rising US Treasury bond yield seems to be weighing on gold. Gold could extend its downward correction to $1,780.
Analysts grow concerned as $2 billion in Ethereum flood exchanges
Ethereum's climb toward its May all-time high of $4,356.99 is interrupted by the ongoing consolidation. Nearly 600,000 Ether was deposited to Binance, triggering concerns of a sell-off.
US Durable Goods Orders: Consumers, business hold steady in July
The unexpected weakness in July Retail Sales did not carry over into Durable Goods Orders suggesting that the August collapse in Consumer Sentiment may not foretell a death knell for US consumption.