Take advantage of the rising crude oil prices with these 2 oil stocks — SM, CPE [Video]

SM Energy Company (SM) and Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) are two great oil stocks to lean on as the crude oil prices is rising. Find out the trade entry and the analysis of these stocks.
Key Points
- Identifying outperforming stocks with relative strength (benchmark with S&P 500)
- How to manage your risk even though it is considered as late entry.
- The breakout entry based on momentum trading and the underlying strength of crude oil.
Watch the video
