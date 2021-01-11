Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Relations with US have been elevated to global partnership

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu described the US’ lifting of restrictions on interactions with the country’s officials as a ‘big thing’ on Monday.

“This is a big thing for the elevation of Taiwan-US relations,”

He expressed “sincere gratitude” to the US government.

“Taiwan-US relations have been elevated to a global partnership. The foreign ministry will not let our guard down and hope to continue to boost the development of Taiwan-US ties.”

“Topic for the visit of US ambassador is to discuss how to promote Taiwan’s international participation.”

“US ambassador to the UN will meet president Tsai ing-wen on Thursday.”

Market implications

Investors remain cautious, as improving US-Taiwanese ties will not go down well with China. This could affect the Sino-American relations, in turn, which are already strained on the issues over trade, human rights etc.

AUD/USD is down 0.65% so far, trading around 0.7700 while the S&P 500 futures drop 0.57% to 3,795, as of writing.