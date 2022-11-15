- Taiwan Semiconductor stock soars on Warren Buffet stake.
- TSM shares have risen more than 10% in Tuesday premarket.
- Berkshire Hathaway has invested $5 billion in TSM.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) stock soared 10.6% in Tuesday's premarket to its highest price in two months after new broke that Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway had purchased a new $5 billion position in the world's top chip maker. The news was notable in that Buffet typically rebuffs technology stocks, as well as stocks like TSM that bear specific political risks.
Taiwan Semiconductor stock news
Based on a recent filing, Berkshire purchased about 60 million shares of TSM stock in the three months ending in September. Taiwan Semi, known as TSMC, is often considered the most important company in the world because it is the premier advanced chip foundry globally. Even Samsung's foundry business cannot compete with the 3 and sub-3 nanometer chips produced by TSMC.
However, the company often trades at sub-15 P/E ratios as it is based in Taiwan and thus is at risk alongside its island nation of being invaded by the People's Republic of China. The latter has long sought to reconquer Taiwan after winning the country's civil war on the mainland in 1949. In recent years China has openly threatened Taiwanese sovereignty by sending missiles over the island and sailing warships into its waters.
US investors have been careful with betting on TSMC as it would lose all its Western contracts in the event of a Chinese takeover of the island. Apple (AAPL), Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) all utilize Taiwan Semi for their advanced chip production.
TSMC's plans to build a $12 billion foundry in Arizona are already underway, and the company already runs a foundry in Washington state. The new foundry in Arizona, once finished, is expected to reduce the strategic firm's geopolitical risk.
Taiwan Semiconductor stock forecast
TSM stock has jumped about $9 in Tuesday's premarket. The stock had already seen its 9-day moving average cross above its 21-day average back on Thursday, November 10, so it was revving up for another rally. The August 15 high at $92 is now the focus for the bulls. With Buffet's backing, it seems both growth investors and value investors may crowd into this trade, easily achieving that price level in the coming days.
The near-term bottom at $60 is likely the low for the year, and many traders probably view this chart and rally as the end of the downturn. The stock is down more than 43% year to date. One surprising part of the equation is that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has already reached oversold territory, so TSM stock may need to move sideways for a time before making its move to $92.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
