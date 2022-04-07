SST stock is at the top of social media charts on Thursday.

System1 stock reported strong earnings on Monday.

SST was up 23% on Tuesday and again on Wednesday.

System1 is an integrated digital marketing and customer acquisition firm with a focus on publishing, search, and acquisition. The firm owns a suite of publishing websites that reportedly reach up to 120 million people monthly.

System1 trades under the symbol NYSE:SST and has a market cap of $1.6 billion. System1 was founded in 2013. The company's main platform is RAMP Response Acquisition Marketing Platform which enables brand building and bringing customers and advertising partners together.

SST stock news

System1 only began trading on the NYSE in January this year. On March 4, System1 acquired CouponFollow for $115 million. This acquisition resulted in SST stock moving from $12 to $18 over the next week of trading. Since then, newsflow was relatively limited until System1 (SST) announced its earnings for Q4 as well as for the full year of 2021. The earnings came out on Monday this week April 4 and SST stock jumped 7%. Revenue increased 48% yearly to $239 million but it was the strong guidance given that excited investors. SST said it sees the full-year 2022 revenue at $1 billion which was higher than analyst estimates and was a 20% yearly growth. SST sees EBITDA (earnings before interest tax, depreciation, and amortization) growing by 37% in 2022.

These earnings were dropped before the market opened on Monday and the stock rallied accordingly, closing at $16.51 for a gain of 7%. However, things appeared to get interesting thereafter and it appears the meme stock brigade got wind and decided to enter the space.

SST stock opened Tuesday at $19 but spiked massively up to $37.10 before falling to close at $20.31, still a healthy gain of 23% but nothing like the crazy 100% plus seen intraday. SST stock immediately began trending on social media and stock message boards.

The trend was the usual short squeeze potential and a low float. The latest data from Reuters shows a short interest of 3.4% and a free float of 30 million shares. Reports on social media put the short interest at closer to 20% now. This may be true given the massive spike will have attracted shorts to enter. However, the volume has also spiked massively meaning the days to over will have reduced accordingly.

Either way, just be careful this looks again like a momentum play and those can end quickly. At least this time the company appears to be healthy with strong earnings. DA Davidson increased its price target for SST stock from $23 to $26 this morning.

SST stock forecast

Support at $18 and just below the gap open on Tuesday. There is limited history as SST stock is newly listed and the volatility is now huge. Already though both the money flow index (MFI) and the RSI are showing it to be overbought. given that SST stock is now trending heavily across social media we would not be surprised to see it spike once again before settling down into a more stable pattern. Recent results and upgrades should mean that pattern is at least bullish.