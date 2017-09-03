Skip to main content
Switzerland Unemployment Rate s.a (MoM) meets expectations (3.3%) in February
By
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
46 minutes ago
USD: Room for further gains into the FOMC statement - Westpac
FXStreet
|
47 minutes ago
USD/CAD digesting recent up-surge to yearly tops
FXStreet
|
50 minutes ago
GBP/USD stays in daily lows around 1.2160
FXStreet
|
51 minutes ago
France Nonfarm Payrolls (QoQ) meets expectations (0.4%) in 1Q
FXStreet
|
06:31 GMT
Forex Today: A quiet Asian affair ahead of ECB
FXStreet
|
06:28 GMT
China: CPI eased post while trade posts shocking deficit figures - TDS
FXStreet
|
06:24 GMT
NZD: Bearish tone develops – AmpGFX
FXStreet
|
06:17 GMT
CHF: SNB inaction to re-accelerate safehaven flows - Nomura
FXStreet
|
06:13 GMT
Japan Machine Tool Orders (YoY) rose from previous 3.5% to 9.1% in February
FXStreet
|
06:05 GMT
ECB Preview: Expect no change to rates, nor to QE, nor to forward guidance - Citi
FXStreet
|
06:01 GMT
WTI attempts recovery from 3-month lows, re-takes $ 50.50
FXStreet
|
05:53 GMT
China: PPI inflation unlikely to pass through to CPI - ANZ
FXStreet
|
05:52 GMT
China: Trade deficit likely to be transient - Nomura
FXStreet
|
05:46 GMT
FTSE 100 fut: 7390 barrier sounds toppish for the next days - Natixis
FXStreet
|
05:42 GMT
Netherlands, The Consumer Price Index n.s.a (YoY) up to 1.8% in February from previous 1.7%
FXStreet
|
05:32 GMT
China: Surge in imports unlikely to last - Nomura
FXStreet
|
05:16 GMT
US: Boomer NFP in store? - ANZ
FXStreet
|
05:12 GMT
EUR/USD targets 1.0500 amid stronger USD, ECB in focus
FXStreet
|
05:08 GMT
NZD/USD bears remain unobstructed
FXStreet
|
05:01 GMT
Load More content ...