Switzerland UBS Consumption Indicator fell from previous 1.5 to 1.43 in January
By
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
07:02 GMT
EUR/JPY short-term extreme overbought
FXStreet
|
07:01 GMT
United Kingdom Nationwide Housing Prices s.a (MoM) came in at 0.6%, above forecasts (0.2%) in February
FXStreet
|
07:01 GMT
United Kingdom Nationwide Housing Prices n.s.a (YoY) came in at 4.5%, above expectations (4.1%) in February
FXStreet
|
07:01 GMT
Australia: Economic activity supporting hawks – TDS
FXStreet
|
06:50 GMT
Forex Today: USD lifted by Trump, a busy calendar ahead
FXStreet
|
06:48 GMT
US: Trump’s speech to Congress was long on vision, short on details – HSBC
FXStreet
|
06:46 GMT
NZ: Q4 terms of trade rose by 5.7% - TDS
FXStreet
|
06:41 GMT
USD/CAD digesting strong up-surge to multi-week tops, BOC awaited
FXStreet
|
06:34 GMT
Fed: Now is the time to start getting serious on rates - Rabobank
FXStreet
|
06:11 GMT
BOJ’s Sato: Rising US yields won't cause BOJ rate hike
FXStreet
|
06:07 GMT
Long EUR/CAD at 1.3995 levels - Westpac
FXStreet
|
05:55 GMT
BOJ’s Sato: Fine for BOJ to raise rate before hitting 2% inflation target
FXStreet
|
05:52 GMT
USD/JPY: Bulls face exhaustion near 100-DMA
FXStreet
|
05:49 GMT
Australia RBA Commodity Index SDR (YoY) rose from previous 55.7% to 56% in February
FXStreet
|
05:32 GMT
US: Underlying strength in the economy is stronger than the headline numbers suggest - ANZ
FXStreet
|
05:23 GMT
Abe’s adviser: Any border tax the US imposes should not violate WTO rules
FXStreet
|
05:08 GMT
AUD/USD turns negative near 0.7650, Aus GDP shrugged-off?
FXStreet
|
04:55 GMT
Australia: Sharper than anticipated bounce in Q4 GDP - Westpac
FXStreet
|
04:53 GMT
NZ: Terms of trade bounced strongly in Q4 to its highest level since Q2 2014 - ANZ
FXStreet
|
04:46 GMT
