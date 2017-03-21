Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
US Dollar Index
GOLD
OIL
Switzerland Trade Balance registered at 3M, below expectations (3.85M) in February
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
Switzerland Trade Balance registered at 3M, below expectations (3.85M) in February
FXStreet
|
11 minutes ago
Australia: Sentiment Index highlights deteriorating prospects for consumer spending - Westpac
FXStreet
|
22 minutes ago
ECB’s core inflation forecast is still too optimistic – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
27 minutes ago
SSA Market: Sounding the all clear? - Rabobank
FXStreet
|
31 minutes ago
Gold snaps four days of winning streak, eases below $1230 on profit taking
FXStreet
|
32 minutes ago
What is correlating in FX? - Nomura
FXStreet
|
34 minutes ago
US Dollar probing lows sub-100.00, Fedspeak eyed
FXStreet
|
44 minutes ago
RBNZ: Expect the Reserve Bank to hold the OCR at 1.75% - Westpac
FXStreet
|
48 minutes ago
BOJ’s Iwata: JPY could weaken vs USD based on interest rate differentials
FXStreet
|
49 minutes ago
When is UK CPI and how could affect GBP/USD?
FXStreet
|
53 minutes ago
GBP shorts at record high, Yen shorts also extended – Deutsche Bank
FXStreet
|
53 minutes ago
UK: CPI to rise further, from 1.8% in January to 2.2% y/y in February - TDS
FXStreet
|
58 minutes ago
UK inflation figures to be the key release today – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
07:18 GMT
USD/CAD struggling for direction, stuck in a range around mid-1.3300s
FXStreet
|
07:17 GMT
GBP/USD firmer near 1.2370 ahead of UK CPI
FXStreet
|
07:10 GMT
SECO: Swiss Govt lowers 2017 GDP forecast to 1.6% vs 1.8% prev
FXStreet
|
07:06 GMT
Forex Today: EUR strongest in Asia, UK CPI, Fedspeak eyed
FXStreet
|
06:55 GMT
RBA is upbeat, expecting GDP growth to pick up gradually - TDS
FXStreet
|
06:54 GMT
AUD/USD flirting with lows near 0.7700 handle
FXStreet
|
06:47 GMT
OECD sees China growth slowing to 6.5% in 2017, 6.3% in 2018 - Livesquawk
FXStreet
|
06:43 GMT
Load More content ...