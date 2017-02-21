Skip to main content
Switzerland Trade Balance above expectations (3.03M) in January: Actual (4.73M)
FXStreet Team
Switzerland Trade Balance above expectations (3.03M) in January: Actual (4.73M)
Feb 21, 07:02 GMT
EUR/USD offered below 1.0717 – Commerzbank
Feb 21, 07:01 GMT
USD gains are expected to be a concern for US administration - BNPP
Feb 21, 07:01 GMT
Eurozone: Focus on PMI figures today – Danske Bank
Feb 21, 06:55 GMT
GBP/USD around 1.2450 ahead of BoE
Feb 21, 06:55 GMT
RBA Minutes: Upbeat outlook for the global economy remained - TDS
Feb 21, 06:52 GMT
Moody’s: China’s non-financial companies can withstand 10% RMB depreciation
Feb 21, 06:25 GMT
CNH and CNY on a shaky ground post US election - Westpac
Feb 21, 06:11 GMT
Brent: Year-end target seen at $57/bbl – Deutsche Bank
Feb 21, 06:11 GMT
EUR/USD testing lows near 1.0580, PMIs eyed
Feb 21, 05:55 GMT
Change in rates is likely to favour the USD - BNPP
Feb 21, 05:36 GMT
USD/CAD rises in tandem with DXY
Feb 21, 05:26 GMT
RBA: Markets price only a small risk of a cut by June 2017 - Westpac
Feb 21, 05:12 GMT
AUDUSD: Limited scope to break significantly above 0.77 - BNPP
Feb 21, 05:09 GMT
Commodities: Positive start of the week - ANZ
Feb 21, 04:45 GMT
AUD likely to print fresh highs against the Chinese yuan since 2014 - Westpac
Feb 21, 04:40 GMT
A further 10% upside for the USD persists – Deutsche Bank
Feb 21, 04:38 GMT
Japan All Industry Activity Index (MoM) below forecasts (-0.2%) in December: Actual (-0.3%)
Feb 21, 04:33 GMT
Japan’s Aso: Japan understands that there is no unified FX policy in the US yet
Feb 21, 04:28 GMT
France: Le Pen continues to stretch her lead in the presidential race - ANZ
Feb 21, 04:26 GMT
