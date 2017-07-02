Skip to main content
Switzerland SECO Consumer Climate (3m) up to -3 in 1Q from previous -13
By
FXStreet Team
Switzerland SECO Consumer Climate (3m) up to -3 in 1Q from previous -13
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 06:47 GMT
GBP/USD probing lows in the mid-1.2400s
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 06:45 GMT
EUR/USD breaches 1.0700 ahead of German data
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 06:29 GMT
ECB’s Coeure: Euro at appropriate level for economic situation
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 06:16 GMT
EUR/USD: Fresh bids emerge just ahead of 1.0700
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 06:07 GMT
GBP/USD: Expect a new wave of rebounds - Natixis
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 05:34 GMT
RTRS Poll: RBNZ seen keeping rates on-hold this week
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 05:16 GMT
AUD/USD pauses RBA-led rally amid USD buying
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 05:09 GMT
Japan Coincident Index up to 115.2 in December from previous 115
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 05:03 GMT
Japan Leading Economic Index registered at 105.2, below expectations (105.6) in December
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 05:02 GMT
CFTC: USD - still unwinding - Rabobank
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 04:47 GMT
GBP/USD resilient to broad based USD strength
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 04:34 GMT
EUR/USD drops as political uncertainty grows
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 04:07 GMT
Japan MOF's Asakawa: Want us to understand Japan’s FX policy - Asahi TV
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 04:02 GMT
AUD/JPY turns positive after RBA cheers higher commodity prices
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 03:46 GMT
PBOC: Upward trend in OMO rates is a result of supply & demand - Xinhua
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 03:45 GMT
AUD/USD re-takes 5-DMA resistance on RBA’s status-quo
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 03:41 GMT
RBA keeps rates unchanged at 1.5%, neutral bias remains
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 03:33 GMT
Australia RBA Interest Rate Decision meets expectations (1.5%)
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 03:32 GMT
AUD defining resistance within a broad consolidation – Westpac
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 03:07 GMT
