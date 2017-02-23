Skip to main content
Switzerland Industrial Production (QoQ) declined to -1.2% in 4Q from previous 0.4%
By
FXStreet Team
Switzerland Industrial Production (QoQ) declined to -1.2% in 4Q from previous 0.4%
FXStreet
|
Feb 23, 08:23 GMT
AUD/USD recovers lost ground, eyeing to clear 0.7700 barrier
FXStreet
|
Feb 23, 08:18 GMT
Switzerland Industrial Production (YoY): -3.3% (4Q) vs previous 6.6%
FXStreet
|
Feb 23, 08:17 GMT
EUR: Political angst likely to drive towards recent range lows - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Feb 23, 07:58 GMT
USD/MXN: Path of least resistance remains higher - Rabobank
FXStreet
|
Feb 23, 07:54 GMT
USDCAD: Expect to see 1.3400- 1.3600 range in the longer term - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Feb 23, 07:48 GMT
France Business Climate came in at 107, above forecasts (106) in February
FXStreet
|
Feb 23, 07:46 GMT
Grexit, Nexit, Frexit: Is a new sovereign debt crisis in the making? - Natixis
FXStreet
|
Feb 23, 07:45 GMT
RUB gains appear limited – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
Feb 23, 07:42 GMT
Fed: Markets are pricing little chance of a March hike - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Feb 23, 07:39 GMT
EUR/GBP digesting yesterday’s sharp recovery move, remains capped below 0.85 mark
FXStreet
|
Feb 23, 07:36 GMT
EUR/USD a low in place? – UOB
FXStreet
|
Feb 23, 07:36 GMT
CHF: Manipulated currency? - Rabobank
FXStreet
|
Feb 23, 07:35 GMT
AUD/USD could slip back to 0.7595/15 – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
Feb 23, 07:31 GMT
AUD: On top down under - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Feb 23, 07:27 GMT
US Dollar turns positive above 101.30 ahead of data
FXStreet
|
Feb 23, 07:24 GMT
Forex Today: USD sidelined, Aussie falls on weaker capex data, a quiet calendar ahead
FXStreet
|
Feb 23, 07:06 GMT
EUR/TRY: Deeper downside correction on the cards - Natixis
FXStreet
|
Feb 23, 07:03 GMT
Germany Gfk Consumer Confidence Survey came in at 10, below expectations (10.1) in March
FXStreet
|
Feb 23, 07:02 GMT
Germany Gross Domestic Product n.s.a (YoY) meets forecasts (1.2%) in 4Q
FXStreet
|
Feb 23, 07:01 GMT
