Switzerland Consumer Price Index (YoY) meets forecasts (0.3%) in January
By
FXStreet Team
Switzerland Producer and Import Prices (YoY) climbed from previous 0% to 0.8% in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 08:15 GMT
Switzerland Consumer Price Index (MoM) came in at 0%, above expectations (-0.1%) in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 08:15 GMT
Switzerland Consumer Price Index (YoY) meets forecasts (0.3%) in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 08:15 GMT
Turkey Current Account Balance: $-4.27B (December) vs previous $-2.268B
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 08:09 GMT
USD/CAD decline finds support near 1.3050
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 07:41 GMT
When is UK CPI and how could affect GBP/USD?
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 07:31 GMT
China SAFE starts assessing potential impact on trade if US adopted protectionist measures
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 07:13 GMT
EUR/USD around 1.0620 post-German data
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 07:11 GMT
German prelim Q4 GDP m/m: Expands less than expectations
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 07:05 GMT
Germany Gross Domestic Product n.s.a (YoY) below expectations (1.7%) in 4Q: Actual (1.2%)
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 07:05 GMT
Germany Gross Domestic Product s.a (QoQ) below forecasts (0.5%) in 4Q: Actual (0.4%)
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 07:01 GMT
Germany Consumer Price Index (MoM) meets forecasts (-0.6%) in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 07:01 GMT
Germany Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (YoY) in line with forecasts (1.9%) in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 07:01 GMT
Germany Consumer Price Index (YoY) in line with forecasts (1.9%) in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 07:01 GMT
Germany Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (MoM) in line with forecasts (-0.8%) in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 07:01 GMT
Forex Today: Yen rebounds in Asia, UK CPI, US PPI & Yellen eyed
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 06:55 GMT
EUR/USD offered below 1.0703 - Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 06:49 GMT
GBP/USD testing 1.2550 ahead of UK CPI
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 06:44 GMT
India WPI Inflation: 5.25% (January) vs 3.39%
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 06:33 GMT
USD/JPY eyes 113 amid resurgent Yen demand
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 06:25 GMT
Load More content ...