Swiss govt announces coronavirus response with $10.5 billion aid package

The Swiss government said on Friday that will offer support worth 10 billion Swiss francs ($10.5 billion) in immediate assistance to the businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Additional points

Will also impose checks on all borders and close schools until at least April 4.

Will also ban events with more than 100 people, tightening existing curbs.

As part of the measures, bars, restaurants and nightclubs will not be allowed more than 50 guests at once.

Aim to protect the health of citizens and support businesses.

The measures announced on Friday are effective immediately and most will run until at least April 30.