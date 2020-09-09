The Swiss government said the country's economy has recovered more rapidly than initially expected and updated its forecast for GDP contraction in 2020 from 6.2% in June to 5%.

The government further noted that it expects the average unemployment rate to be below 3.5% in 2020, compared to 3.8% in the previous forecast and acknowledged that improvement depends on avoiding the further massive spread of coronavirus.

Market reaction

The USD/CHF pair extended its daily slide after this report and was last seen losing 0.45% on a daily basis at 0.9130.