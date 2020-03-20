Swiss finance minister: Economy running at about 80% of capacity, we have to maintain it

Switzerland's economy is operating at about 80% of its capacity, the country's finance minister noted on Friday and said that they have to do everything possible to maintain that figure.

"Healthy state finances allow massive measures to help the economy," the minister added. "State-backed bank loans to companies will have a very modest interest rate, details will be published."

Earlier in the day, Switzerland announced that it set up an aid package of 32 billion CHF to support companies and workers hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

Market reaction

The USD/CHF pair largely ignored these comments and was last down 0.43% on the day at 0.9815.