Sweden Unemployment Rate rose from previous 7.3% to 7.4% in February
By
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
10 minutes ago
EUR/USD extends the retreat towards 1.0700, CPI eyed
FXStreet
|
22 minutes ago
Gold building on overnight strong gains, hits fresh weekly highs
FXStreet
|
31 minutes ago
ECB’s Liikanen: Stimulus still needed as inflation is not yet on target
FXStreet
|
38 minutes ago
Austria HICP (MoM) increased to 0.2% in February from previous -0.6%
FXStreet
|
41 minutes ago
Austria HICP (YoY) rose from previous 2.1% to 2.4% in February
FXStreet
|
41 minutes ago
Netherlands: Dutch electorate has passed the populism test – Deutsche Bank
FXStreet
|
42 minutes ago
BoE likely to maintain status quo today – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
47 minutes ago
Turkey: CBRT likely to hike its Late Liquidity Window (LLW) rate by 100bps - TDS
FXStreet
|
50 minutes ago
GBP to remain under pressure – Westpac
FXStreet
|
60 minutes ago
US Dollar under pressure near 100.30, FOMC still weighs
FXStreet
|
07:36 GMT
Norges Bank to stay on hold with no major changes – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
07:34 GMT
USD/JPY slides to 113.00 handle post-BoJ
FXStreet
|
07:33 GMT
BoE to unanimously keep rates unchanged and maintain neutral stance - TDS
FXStreet
|
07:23 GMT
USD looks set to ease near term – Westpac
FXStreet
|
07:20 GMT
Netherlands: VVD set to win elections after exit poll results - TDS
FXStreet
|
07:18 GMT
FOMC: Dots dash dollar hopes - Westpac
FXStreet
|
07:15 GMT
CHF: SNB likely to keep its target interest rates unchanged - TDS
FXStreet
|
07:11 GMT
Norges Bank seen on-hold today – TDS
FXStreet
|
07:07 GMT
BOJ’s Kuroda: BOJ will manage policy by watching the data
FXStreet
|
07:03 GMT
Load More content ...