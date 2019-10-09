Sweden: Soft October inflation expectations – TD Securities

TD Securities analysis team notes that Sweden’s October inflation expectations survey was soft, with 5y mean expectations falling from 1.89% to 1.82%, just a hair off the August recent low of 1.81%.

Key Quotes

“At the same time, with EURSEK hitting fresh multi-year highs today, the Riksbank is likely to be increasingly split at its policy meeting later this month, with the more dovish members likely looking to take out the hiking bias, but the hawks focusing on the boost from the weaker currency.”