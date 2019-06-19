Sweden: Manufacturing confidence likely to bounce to 104.7 in June - TDS

Analysts at TD Securities are looking for Sweden’s manufacturing confidence to bounce off its recent lows, rising from 103.7 in May to 104.7 in June (mkt: 104.7).

Key Quotes

“With the US-EU auto tariff issue having been pushed back by several months and the reduction in US-Mexico tensions, Swedish manufacturing sentiment should be able to improve a bit.”

“Also today, Riksbank Executive Board member Jansson delivers a speech on monetary policy at 11am BST.”