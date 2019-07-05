Sweden: June CPIF to be in line with Riksbank – Danske Bank

According to analysts at Danske Bank, Sweden’s June CPIF inflation is expected to slow considerably to 1.6% y/y, down from 2.1% y/y in May.

Key Quotes

“This is in line with the Riksbank's forecast. In our forecast, this is largely an energy effect, with both fuel and electricity falling sharply and pulling down CPIF by 0.15pp each. However, we differ from the Riksbank in the composition: we expect an unchanged print for CPIF excluding Energy (1.7% y/y), whereas the Riksbank expects a slight increase to 1.8% y/y.”