Sweden Industrial Production (YoY) climbed from previous -0.9% to 1.3% in January
By
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
48 minutes ago
Sweden New Orders Manufacturing (YoY) dipped from previous 4.7% to 0% in January
FXStreet
|
48 minutes ago
EUR/USD surrenders gains, back around 1.0520
FXStreet
|
54 minutes ago
Spain Markit Services PMI registered at 57 above expectations (55.5) in February
FXStreet
|
08:16 GMT
Brazil Fipe's IPC Inflation declined to -0.08% in February from previous 0.32%
FXStreet
|
08:01 GMT
Gold building on yesterday’s sharp slide, headed for first weekly decline since late Jan.
FXStreet
|
08:00 GMT
Denmark Unemployment Rate dipped from previous 3.4% to 3.3% in January
FXStreet
|
08:00 GMT
FOMC will raise its short-term interest rate targets three times this year - Nomura
FXStreet
|
07:58 GMT
AUD/USD scope for extra weakness – UOB
FXStreet
|
07:53 GMT
EUR/USD: Range trading will persist - Westpac
FXStreet
|
07:51 GMT
EUR/USD stays offered below 1.0604 – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
07:48 GMT
USD/CAD deflates from 1.3400, Yellen eyed
FXStreet
|
07:43 GMT
When is UK services PMI and how could affect GBP/USD?
FXStreet
|
07:29 GMT
USD/JPY fails to clears 50-DMA hurdle, retreats ahead of Fedspeaks
FXStreet
|
07:22 GMT
UK government first defeat to delay Brexit process? - Natixis
FXStreet
|
07:21 GMT
PBOC’s Yi: Interest rate fluctuation in China will be decided by market forces
FXStreet
|
07:20 GMT
Ireland Purchasing Manager Index Services dipped from previous 61 to 60.6 in February
FXStreet
|
07:18 GMT
Turkey Producer Price Index (YoY): 15.36% (February) vs 13.69%
FXStreet
|
07:01 GMT
Turkey Producer Price Index (MoM) dipped from previous 3.98% to 1.26% in February
FXStreet
|
07:01 GMT
Germany Retail Sales (MoM) up to -0.8% in January from previous -0.9%
FXStreet
|
07:01 GMT
