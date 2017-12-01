Sweden: Focus on CPI inflation figures – Danske Bank

Analysts at Danske Bank suggest that after some quiet days in terms of data releases, we have a busier day today and the most important release, which we look very much forward to, is the release of Swedish CPI inflation data for December at 09:30 CET.

“We estimate CPIF inflation rose to 1.9% y/y in December, very close to the 2% target. We believe December inflation was hit by some exceptional events briefly pushing inflation higher, which should reverse at the beginning of 2017.”

“The Riksbank minutes are also due. Three board members voted against the QE extension and the minutes will reveal how they reasoned.”