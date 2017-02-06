Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
OIL
NFP
UK ELECTION
Sweden Current Account (QoQ) declined to 47.5B in 1Q from previous 64.3B
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
Sweden Current Account (QoQ) declined to 47.5B in 1Q from previous 64.3B
FXStreet
|
8 minutes ago
Gold corrects for second consecutive session, awaits NFP for fresh impetus
FXStreet
|
9 minutes ago
When is UK construction PMI and how could it affect GBP/USD?
FXStreet
|
9 minutes ago
GBP: Neither strong nor stable – HSBC
FXStreet
|
12 minutes ago
EUR/USD parked around 1.1220, NFP on sight
FXStreet
|
17 minutes ago
Russia’s Rosneft CEO: OPEC/ non-OPEC deal gives only a temporary breather
FXStreet
|
26 minutes ago
US: Nonfarm payrolls are expected to moderate to 180,000 in May – BMO CM
FXStreet
|
33 minutes ago
Denmark Unemployment Rate dipped from previous 3.4% to 3.3% in April
FXStreet
|
39 minutes ago
Spain Unemployment Change came in at -111.9K, below expectations (-110.2K) in May
FXStreet
|
39 minutes ago
Saudi OilMin: OPEC/Non-OPEC may eye deeper output cuts in Nov
FXStreet
|
43 minutes ago
RBA to keep rates-on hold next week – Reuters poll
FXStreet
|
46 minutes ago
USD/CNY: What’s next in store? - Nomura
FXStreet
|
46 minutes ago
NZD/USD defends 100-DMA for the time being, focus remains on NFP
FXStreet
|
51 minutes ago
Forex Today: Risk-on drives Asia, Focus shifts to US NFP
FXStreet
|
59 minutes ago
US Dollar unchanged near 97.20, NFP eyed
FXStreet
|
06:25 GMT
AUD/USD rebounds from 3-week lows, looks to reclaim 0.74 mark
FXStreet
|
06:19 GMT
US nonfarm payrolls likely rose 170,000 in May – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
06:13 GMT
USD/CHF gaining upside traction
FXStreet
|
06:01 GMT
China: Economy has past the peak - BNPP
FXStreet
|
05:57 GMT
EU, China to unite on global warming after Trump withdrawal - RTRS
FXStreet
|
05:57 GMT
Load More content ...