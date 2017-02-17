Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
COMMODITIES
STOCKS
Sweden Consumer Price Index (YoY) dipped from previous 1.7% to 1.4% in January
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
Sweden Consumer Price Index (YoY) dipped from previous 1.7% to 1.4% in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 08:32 GMT
When are UK’s Retail Sales and how could affect GBP/USD?
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 08:26 GMT
We want to sell EUR/NOK on rallies - Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 08:00 GMT
NZD/USD extends dismal retail sales data-led drop, slides further below 0.7200 handle
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 07:48 GMT
EUR/USD upside lost momentum near 1.0670
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 07:45 GMT
Forex Today: USD struggles near 1-week low, Kiwi battered on retail sales miss, UK retail sales eyed
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 07:16 GMT
EUR/USD remains offered below 1.0699 – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 07:04 GMT
USD/CAD struggles for direction, still below 1.3100
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 06:58 GMT
GBP/USD hovering around 1.25 mark, eyeing UK retail sales for fresh impetus
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 06:29 GMT
USD/CHF: vicious sell-off should stabilise near 0.9945/25 - Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 06:08 GMT
USD/JPY stages a tepid recovery, manages to defends 113.00 handle
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 05:52 GMT
EUR/USD confined in a narrow trading band near weekly tops
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 05:15 GMT
PBOC sold CNY 208.8 billion in January, reserves at 6-year low
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 03:57 GMT
GBP/JPY hovers around 23.6% Fib
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 03:49 GMT
GBP/USD eyes UK retail sales, will it end the week on a positive note?
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 03:27 GMT
USD/JPY - We remain a buyer on dips – Westpac
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 02:57 GMT
USD/JPY - bullish move stalls near 23.6% fib of two-day drop
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 02:34 GMT
Interest rates unsupportive for GBP/USD – Westpac Institutional Bank
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 01:59 GMT
AUD/NZD revisits 1-hour 50-MA on weak NZ retail sales number
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 01:45 GMT
Caveat: The VIX tends to lead EPU, not follow – Goldman Sachs
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 01:16 GMT
Load More content ...