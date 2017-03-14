Skip to main content
Sweden Consumer Price Index (MoM) increased to 0.7% in February from previous -0.7%
By
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
08:32 GMT
Sweden Consumer Price Index (YoY) climbed from previous 1.4% to 1.8% in February
FXStreet
|
08:31 GMT
Spain Consumer Price Index (YoY) in line with forecasts (3%) in February
FXStreet
|
08:01 GMT
Spain Consumer Price Index (MoM) came in at -0.4% below forecasts (-0.3%) in February
FXStreet
|
08:01 GMT
Spain HICP (YoY) meets expectations (3%) in February
FXStreet
|
08:01 GMT
Spain HICP (MoM) in line with expectations (-0.3%) in February
FXStreet
|
08:01 GMT
SSA Market: The elephant in the room - Rabobank
FXStreet
|
08:00 GMT
GBP/USD accelerates the bearish slide to 8-week lows
FXStreet
|
07:58 GMT
Australia: Where now for front end spreads? – Westpac
FXStreet
|
07:53 GMT
US: Balance of risks improved - AmpGFX
FXStreet
|
07:46 GMT
Markets to Fed: Cleared for take-off – Standard Chartered
FXStreet
|
07:42 GMT
GBP/USD expected to rangebound between 1.23 and 1.21 – UOB
FXStreet
|
07:34 GMT
Ex-Fed economist: Median rate forecast for 2017 probably won’t rise
FXStreet
|
07:33 GMT
EUR/USD near-term outlook neutral/positive – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
07:30 GMT
EUR/GBP jumps to highs around 0.8760
FXStreet
|
07:20 GMT
AUD/USD flirting with daily lows near mid-0.7500s
FXStreet
|
07:20 GMT
When is German ZEW and how could affect EUR/USD?
FXStreet
|
07:15 GMT
German ZEW indexes likely to head north - TDS
FXStreet
|
07:02 GMT
AUD/NZD MACD fails to challenge recent highs
FXStreet
|
07:01 GMT
Germany Consumer Price Index (YoY) in line with expectations (2.2%) in February
FXStreet
|
07:01 GMT
