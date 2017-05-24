Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
AUDUSD
OIL
FED
TRUMP
Sweden Consumer Confidence (MoM) above expectations (103.6) in May: Actual (105.9)
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
Austria Industrial Production (YoY) climbed from previous 3.1% to 3.3% in March
FXStreet
|
May 24, 07:01 GMT
Sweden Consumer Confidence (MoM) above expectations (103.6) in May: Actual (105.9)
FXStreet
|
May 24, 07:01 GMT
Australian construction work: Further confirmation of consolidation - Westpac
FXStreet
|
May 24, 07:00 GMT
Gold dips below $1250, FOMC in focus
FXStreet
|
May 24, 06:56 GMT
ECB speeches in focus – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
May 24, 06:56 GMT
US Dollar flirting with highs above 97.30, FOMC eyed
FXStreet
|
May 24, 06:45 GMT
India’s gold demand to remain at 650-750 tonnes in 2017 - WGC
FXStreet
|
May 24, 06:45 GMT
TNote fut: Cannot rule out pullback towards the support around 125.18 - Natixis
FXStreet
|
May 24, 06:22 GMT
Forex Today: AUD hit on China downgrade, ECB Draghi, Fed minutes - Key
FXStreet
|
May 24, 06:20 GMT
USD/CAD extends recovery move ahead of BoC and FOMC minutes
FXStreet
|
May 24, 06:15 GMT
NZD/USD: Extension of the rally in the coming days - Natixis
FXStreet
|
May 24, 06:13 GMT
FX option expiries for today NY cut
FXStreet
|
May 24, 06:04 GMT
EUR/SEK momentum switched to negative
FXStreet
|
May 24, 06:01 GMT
Germany Gfk Consumer Confidence Survey above forecasts (10.2) in June: Actual (10.4)
FXStreet
|
May 24, 06:01 GMT
Norway Labour Force Survey came in at 4.5%, above expectations (4.3%) in March
FXStreet
|
May 24, 06:01 GMT
EUR: Positive sentiment with the improving Eurozone economy - Nomura
FXStreet
|
May 24, 05:52 GMT
GBP/USD moves to daily highs near 1.2980
FXStreet
|
May 24, 05:50 GMT
China’s Belt and Road Initiative: Can the reality of the program meet its’s grand ambitions? - NAB
FXStreet
|
May 24, 05:47 GMT
USD/JPY fails to break through 112.00 handle, retreats from highs
FXStreet
|
May 24, 05:38 GMT
Goldman Sachs: Trump's proposed US oil reserve sale not an issue for OPEC - RTRS
FXStreet
|
May 24, 05:35 GMT
Load More content ...