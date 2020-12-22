Swathes of UK areas to be put in Tier 4 Covid-19 restrictions from Boxing Day - Telegraph

Confirming speculation from market commentators and analysts in recent days, as well as rumours that the government had been mulling the idea on Tuesday, the Telegraph reported that "swathes" of areas in the UK face being put in Tier 4 Covid-19 restrictions from Boxing Day.

The announcement is likely to come on Wednesday following a meeting of the Covid-O operations committee and government sources have warned of the rising risk of a full national lockdown in the new year.

The UK is currently grappling with the rapid spread of a more transmissible variant of the Covid-19 virus that has prompted country's to ban incoming travel from the UK in a bid to prevent the new variant from spreading globally. Covid-19 deaths rose to 691, the highest since May, on Tuesday, whilst new positive cases being reported hit a record high 36.8K.

Market Reaction

GBP/USD continues to consolidate around the 1.3350 level, with markets much more focused for now on Brexit updates. News that the UK is likely headed for another harsh national lockdown in the new year is unlikely to help GBP much, however. When European traders return to their desk from 06:00GMT, it will be interesting how they react to the news.

Brexit Latest

In terms of the latest on the state of Brexit negotiations, FT reporter Jim Brunsden updates;

#EU's @MichelBarnier told MEPs today that it would be for @vonderleyen and @BorisJohnson to try to resolve the disagreement over fisheries in #Brexit talks. How can it be done? Some thoughts: 1/ https://t.co/8fkVgdceWc — Jim Brunsden (@jimbrunsden) December 22, 2020

#EU sources stress that the bloc does not have much more room for manoeuvre. #EU has offered to sacrifice 25% of its existing €650m of quota rights in UK waters. This would happen over a 6 year transition, but fairly frontloaded — an instant fish dividend for @BorisJohnson 2/ — Jim Brunsden (@jimbrunsden) December 22, 2020

EU has also accepted that, after the transition, access to waters will be at stake in the annual negotiations the #EU will have with the #UK as a coastal state. But it wants a safeguard allowing one side to hit the other with tariffs if access to waters is denied 3/ — Jim Brunsden (@jimbrunsden) December 22, 2020

The EU and UK have also, in the course of the talks, discussed ideas about a review clause covering fish and the trading relationship. The idea was that, if this led to further cuts in #EU fishing rights, the #EU could place tariffs on #UK goods. 4/ — Jim Brunsden (@jimbrunsden) December 22, 2020

Creative ideas about transitions and tariff mechanisms are going to be key to getting a deal done. The #EU is also going to have to be able to prove to individual fishing nations that they are not being asked to shoulder an unfair share of the pain. 5/ — Jim Brunsden (@jimbrunsden) December 22, 2020

"We don't want any fishing country hurt more than another," a senior EU diplomat told me today.



It's a fiendishly complex negotiation. Much more than the discussion over overall percentage cuts would suggest 6/ — Jim Brunsden (@jimbrunsden) December 22, 2020

Whatever headline cut is agreed will have to be translated into a shift in quota share in favour of the #UK for some of the more than 100 fish stocks under discussion in the negotiation. 7/ — Jim Brunsden (@jimbrunsden) December 22, 2020

But despite the complexity, it boils down to setting the rules of the game for the transition period, and finding a way to give both sides comfort that they will be in a strong bargaining position in the discussions that will inevitably ensue when it ends. 8/ — Jim Brunsden (@jimbrunsden) December 22, 2020