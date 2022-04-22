Suzuki-Yellen Meeting: US side sounded as if it will consider idea of joint FX intervention positively

“Japan’s Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen likely discussed coordinated currency intervention during bilateral talks,” TBS reports, citing a Japanese government source.
“The US side sounded as if it will consider the idea of joint FX intervention positively,” the source added.
A Japanese Finance Ministry official, however, watered down hopes for a coordinated effort, by declining to comment on whether Suzuki and Yellen discussed joint forex intervention.
Market reaction
USD/JPY is trading around 128.50, unfazed by the above headlines. The spot is up 0.09% on the day.
