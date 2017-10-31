Suspect the risk is that the Fed hikes more rather than less - BBH

Suspect the risk is that the Fed hikes more rather than less - BBHBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman explained that they expect the Federal Reserve to deliver its third rate hike of the year in December.
Key Quotes:
"That hike would bring the new target range for Fed funds to 1.25%-1.50%. The interest the Fed pays on reserves (all reserves, not just excess reserves) is set at the upper end of the Fed funds target range."
"The market is barely discounting a single rate hike next year. We suspect the risk is that the Fed hikes more rather than less."
