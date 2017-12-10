Survey: UK small businesses not changing plans in face of Brexit - RTRS

According to the latest survey from retailer Amazon UK and business promotion company Enterprise Nation, a majority of the small UK business have not altered their plans post-Brexit vote, Reuters reports.

The survey was based on replies from 1,031 senior decision makers at small and medium-sized businesses

Key Findings of the survey:

Most expect the Brexit vote to weaken sales over the coming year,

The survey showed firms expect a continued squeeze on revenue over the next year.

However, 73 percent of firms have not delayed business decisions as a result of the Brexit vote. Of those that have, hiring was the main area affected.

Some 42 percent of small businesses surveyed wanted Britain to stay in the European Union, but most want to leave - albeit with little agreement on terms.

Just over a quarter of firms wanted a Canadian-style trade deal with the EU, 13 percent want ties like Switzerland‘s, while smaller proportions wanted to be part of the European Economic Area trade bloc.