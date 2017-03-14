Survey: Support for Scottish independence at highest ever - RTRS

According to a latest survey by ScotCen's Scottish Social Attitudes, support for Scottish independence is at its highest ever, although showed that it might not be the best time for Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to hold a new referendum, Reuters reports.

Key findings of the survey:

46% of the Scottish public back independence from UK, twice the level of support in 2012

42% supported devolution while 8% did not want a Scottish parliament at all

Scottish voters backed remaining in the European Union by 62% to 38% in the Brexit referendum last year, against the overall United Kingdom trend

The survey recorded that two in three Scots either wanted the UK to leave the EU or the EU's powers to be reduced, compared with 53% considered "Eurosceptic" in 2014.

It said that 72% of voters aged between 16 and 24 were in favor of Scotland's independence compared to only 26 percent above the age of 65