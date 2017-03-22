Survey: Asia firms' confidence hits near 2-year high on US, China pick-up

According to the latest Thomson Reuters/INSEAD survey, Business sentiment at Asia's top companies rose to its highest in almost two years in the first quarter of 2017.

The Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asian Business Sentiment Index .TRIABS RACSI, representing the six-month outlook of 96 firms, rebounded to 70 for January-March from 63 three months prior. A reading over 50 indicates a positive view.

Main Headlines:

“Optimism about the U.S. economy, lack of immediate crisis in China, lack of bad news in Europe ... have reduced some of the immediate risks," said Singapore-based economics professor Antonio Fatas at global business school INSEAD.

In export-driven Asian countries corporate sentiment improved significantly

But China and India recorded a slight decline from the previous quarter

More to read here