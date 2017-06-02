Support from our monetary policy measures is still needed - ECB's M.Draghi

At his speech today at the European Parliament, ECB President Mario Draghi noted:

Support from our monetary policy measures is still needed.

Underlying inflation pressures remain very subdued.

ECB's Governing Council is ready to increase size/duration of the asset purchase programme.

As economic situation improves, we shoud not stop efforts to make the EMU more resilient and prosperous.

The longer accomodative measures must be kept in place, te greater the risks of unwarranted side effects on the financial system.