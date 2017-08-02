Support for Scottish independence rises - Reuters

Support for Scottish independence has risen, according to the latest wires via Reuters, since British Prime Minister Theresa May came out last month in favor of Britain making a clean break with the European Union when it leaves the bloc.

Key Highlights:

•The poll still showed a slim majority opposed to independence, but the ruling Scottish Nationalist Party said the fact that almost half those asked said they supported secession indicated that sentiment was shifting and could embolden calls for a new vote.

•A demand for a second independence referendum from Scotland's devolved government would throw the United Kingdom into a constitutional crisis just as PM May seeks to negotiate the terms of the Brexit divorce with the EU's 27 other members.

•Derek Mackay, a member of the Scottish parliament and SNP Business Convener, said if May continued pursuing what her critics call a "hard Brexit "then more and more people will see independence as the option delivering certainty and stability."

•Michael Turner, head of polling at BMG Research said currently only 59 percent of SNP supporters wanted a referendum before Brexit negotiations were completed, which might reflect caution that any ballot arranged too hastily might be lost.