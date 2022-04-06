Sunshine Biopharma Stock News and Forecast: SBFM soars on positive cancer trial news

- SBFM stock soared over 148% on Tuesday, closing at $5.61.
- The stock soared due to positive news about mRNA cancer treatment.
- Sunshine BioPharma is a small-cap pharma stock, listed in February.
Sunshine BioPharma is a recent addition to the publicly listed space – it is a small-cap company having a market capitalization of just $40 million. Sunshine BioPharma is a Canadian company focused on developing and commercializing oncology and antiviral treatments. The company applied to the list on the Nasdaq in September of last year and was listed in February 2022. Sunshine BioPharma has a collaboration agreement with the University of Arizona for anti-coronavirus drug development.
Sunshine BioPharma (SBFM) stock news
SBFM stock soared on Tuesday as the company announced that two of its mRNA molecules were effective in treating cancer cells. The cancer cells were grown in culture and included breast cancer and ovarian cells. Sunshine BioPharma said in a statement that "Toxicity studies using non-transformed (normal) human cells showed that these mRNA molecules had little or no cytotoxic effects. These new mRNA molecules are readily adaptable for delivery to patients using the mRNA vaccine technology. The company anticipates filing a patent application in connection with these results soon".
Dr Steve Slilaty, CEO of Sunshine Biopharma added that they "are delighted by these findings in connection with our ongoing mRNA-as-therapeutic-agents research." Slilaty continued to say that "the potential use of mRNA to treat cancer opens the door to many possibilities for patients including convenience, reduced toxicity, and enhanced efficacy," he added, source Globe Newswire.
Sunshine BioPharma (SBFM) stock forecast
Sunshine BioPharma is an early-stage company, and these kinds of pharma investments are highly risky. Some can deliver huge returns – the most obvious example in recent times is Moderna (mRNA), so we would naturally advise caution when investing in this sector and SBFM stock.
From a technical perspective, something so early stage and only recently listed does not lend itself to technical analysis, but we can point out the recent spikes in SBFM stock have followed a similar pattern. A massive breakout was followed by a period of retraction and consolidation before another breakout. So we expect this recent move to fall back as the news flow slows. These types of stocks react to news flow, not technical developments.
SBFM stock chart
