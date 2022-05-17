SNDL stock is down 9.2% in Tuesday's premarket

Sundial reported Q1 earnings that missed slightly on EPS.

Alcanna integration in Q2 could lead to revenue expanding ten fold.

Sundial Growers (SNDL) released earnings after the close on Monday that failed to impress its hardcore retail following, although the results had their bright points. SNDL shares contracted 9.2% to trade just above $0.42 in Tuesday's premarket. This is somewhat unsurprising as SNDL stock closed up 21% on Monday in anticipation of the results.

Sundial Growers Stock News: Investments amount to half of Q1 loss

Eurphoria gave into reality once the results were published, and shares of Canada's largest cannabis retailer took a beating. With the Alcanna alcohol distributer acquisition only closing at the very end of the quarter, net revenue was down about $5 million from the fourth quarter overall, coming in at C$17.6 million. Net revenue hit C$22.7 million during the fourth quarter.

The positive sign was that Sundial managed to reduce their quarterly loss to C$38 million (C$-0.02 per share), an improvement over the C$54 million loss in the fourth quarter and the C$134 million loss in the first quarter of 2021. This was aided by a reduction in the per gram cost of cannabis cultivation and an increase in the average price of cannabis products. Cultivation costs fell from $2.87 per gram to $2.69 in Q1, while wholesale average prices rose from C$2.48 per gram to C$2.60. This does, however, mean that Sundial continues selling bud at a loss.

As the company wrote in their press release, "The $96.4 million improvement in net loss is primarily due to the higher net revenue of C$7.7 million, share of profit from SunStream of $4.1 million and change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities of $121.6 million, partially offset by investment losses of $30.6 million and higher general and administrative expenses of $3.6 million."

The biggest contributor to Sundial's quarterly loss was its investment portfolio, just as FXStreet predicted on Monday. Sundial took a paper loss of C$17.7 million on marketable securities.

Looking ahead, the most interesting finding from this report is how much the second quarter will change. While the grower saw C$17.6 million in sales in the entire first quarter, its acquisition of Alcanna and Alcanna's subsidiary Nova will greatly increase sales in Q2. During the first quarter, Alcanna had revenue that topped C$165 million. Nova almost reached C$50 million in the first quarter. Suddenly, Sundial will have an annual run rate near $800 million, up about 10 fold. This puts its current valuation at a little over one times sales, cheap by most standards. Of course, it is uncertain exactly how much of Nova's revenue will show up on Sundial's consolidated income statement. Sundial owns two-thirds of Nova. Sundial needs these two assets to be profitable also, and it seems unlikely that they will be initially.

Sundial's much talked about share acquisition policy could be in operation as soon as Wednesday, May 18, when its blackout period ends. Management did not, however, disclose how much they will be purchasing in the second quarter. Sundial said as of mid-May it had $C361 million in cash on its balance sheet. It had more than C$500 million at the end of the fourth quarter, so it seems the burn rate remains quite rapid.

SNDL key statistics

Market Cap $916 million Price/Earnings N/A Price/Sales 16 Price/Book 0.75 Enterprise Value $433 million Operating Margin -125% Profit Margin 0% 52-week high $1.49 52-week low $0.342 Short Interest 8% Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target Hold, $0.93

Sundial Growers Stock Forecast: SNDL looks for support

As FXStreet wrote yesterday, SNDL needs to hold onto $0.46 in order to retain stability and provoke further upside. As of 8:30 AM EST that does not seem to be happening. SNDL is trading below support at $0.43 in Tuesday's premarket.

Below $0.43 is the January 24 low of $0.40. If that does not hold, then SNDL may return to its all-time low just last week of $0.342.

If there was anything satisfying about SNDL's 21% run on Monday, it is that the price action was neatly sandwiched between the 9-day and 21-day moving averages. Both of which need to be surmounted for a broader, long-term rally to occur.

SNDL 1-day chart