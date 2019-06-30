Summit chair Donald Tusk said EU top jobs to wait until Monday's breakfast

EU leaders has been meeting in Brussels earlier and were divided over who should get the EU's top jobs, including a successor to Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker. Soon after the working dinner began the talks were suspended. Summit chair Donald Tusk decided to have a break for bilateral talks, and his spokesman said the summit would resume later. "If necessary the talks will continue at breakfast on Monday", Mr Tusk says.

Mr Timmermans for the top job

The BBC reported that Mr Tusk was was proposing Mr Timmermans for the top job, as part of a balanced package. "But there is intense national rivalry. The rare Sunday summit was called because EU leaders failed on 20 June to agree on candidates for the Commission president's job and other top posts: European Council president (to replace Donald Tusk); high representative for foreign policy (to replace Federica Mogherini); European Parliament president and European Central Bank president."