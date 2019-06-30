Summit chair Donald Tusk said EU top jobs to wait until Monday's breakfast

EU leaders has been meeting in Brussels earlier and were divided over who should get the EU's top jobs, including a successor to Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker. Soon after the working dinner began the talks were suspended. Summit chair Donald Tusk decided to have a break for bilateral talks, and his spokesman said the summit would resume later. "If necessary the talks will continue at breakfast on Monday", Mr Tusk says.
Mr Timmermans for the top job
The BBC reported that Mr Tusk was was proposing Mr Timmermans for the top job, as part of a balanced package. "But there is intense national rivalry. The rare Sunday summit was called because EU leaders failed on 20 June to agree on candidates for the Commission president's job and other top posts: European Council president (to replace Donald Tusk); high representative for foreign policy (to replace Federica Mogherini); European Parliament president and European Central Bank president."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: risk-on at the weekly opening
After reaching a fresh three-month high of 1.1411, the EUR/USD pair has closed the week unchanged at 1.1369. The greenback remained out of the market favor and may gap higher, bulls targeting the 1.1460 price zone.
GBP/USD: Johnson´s “war cabinet” fuels concerns about a no-deal Brexit
The GBP/USD pair has peaked at 1.2783 this past week, its highest in over a month, but closed it with losses below the 1.2700 figure. GBP/USD technically neutral, depending on dollar’s directional strength.
USD/JPY pops on the open as Trump and Xi ahree a ceasefire (for now)
USD/JPY is currently trading at 108.35 and has jumped from the closing session's level of 107.91 following the news of the trade war ceasefire between Washington and Beijing. Looking ahead, the Fed this month will be critical for Yen.
Gold aims to fill in the gap to $1400 as traders ascertain risk sentiment
Following its gap-down opening to $1387.20 on US-China trade truce, Gold prices recover to $1392.90 as markets evaluate risk concerns amid mixed headlines from Chinese media during the early Asian session on Monday.
Trump and Xi Agree to a Second Trade Truce
The annual G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan between 19 industrial nations and the EU became a single stage this weekend for the discussions between the US and China on their bilateral trade war.