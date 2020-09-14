Yoshihide Suga got elected as the president of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on Monday, on its way to becoming the Prime Minister, replacing Shinzo Abe, per Nikkei Asian Review.

Key details (via Reuters)

“Japan's Suga wins the ruling party leadership race.”

“Suga's victory paves way for him to become Japan’s Prime Minister in parliament vote this week.”

“Suga gets 377 votes out of total 535 in Japan ruling party leadership race. “

“Ishiba gets 68 votes out of total 535 in the ruling party leadership race.”

“Kishida gets 89 votes out of total 535 in the ruling party leadership race.”

Market reaction

USD/JPY keeps its range just above 106.00 on the above announcement, as the yen fails to benefit amid improved market mood. The spot is down 0.10% on a daily basis.