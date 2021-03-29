Suez Canal Update: Ever Given engines started, seen moving to Great Lakes Area

Further updates are on the Suez Canal issue suggest that Ever Given, a giant vessel, is almost completely floated and will undergo initial inspections before being moved, Reuters reports, citing a shipping source.

Additionally, a Canal source reports that the ship's engines are started and preparations are underway to move it to Great Lakes Area.

Further, the sources said that the video appears to show Ever Given’s stern swung towards canal bank opening space in Suez Canal.

Meanwhile, Egypt's Suez Canal authority confirmed that Ever Given has begun to be floated successfully and its path is rectified by up to 80%.

Oil keeps falling

With oil supplies expected to be back on track, as the Suez Canal blockage gets cleared, both crude benchmarks are extending losses.

WTI drops 2.50% to $9.50 while Brent falls 2% to test the $63 mark.