Sturgeon says PM May’s "intransigence" could lead to second referendum - Times

Sturgeon says PM May’s "intransigence" could lead to second referendum - TimesBy Dhwani Mehta
The Times reports comments from Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, noting that the UK PM May’s "intransigence" could lead to second referendum, adding that time is running out to change course.
The GBP/USD pair met fresh supply on Sturgeon’s latest comments and now prints daily lows at 1.2422, down -0.14% on the day.
-
- R3 1.2540
- R2 1.2509
- R1 1.2455
- PP 1.2423
-
- S1 1.2369
- S2 1.2337
- S3 1.2283