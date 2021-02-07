The market mood appears tepid starting out a fresh week, despite the positive US stimulus chatter, as investors digest the Financial Times (FT) report, citing that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine fails to prevent mild and moderate covid from South African strain, the results of a study showed.
The study, due to be published, of 2026 mostly healthy and young people showed that it did not appear to offer protection.
None were hospitalized or died but the study says it's too early to draw any conclusions about severe cases.
This comes after the vaccines from Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Novavax also showed less efficacy against the covid strain from S. Africa.
