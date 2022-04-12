On Tuesday, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data will be featured in the US economic docket. A high print is required to propel the US dollar, economists at Commerzbank report.
USD to struggle to appreciate further
“For inflation to have a positive effect on USD it would have to surprise notably on the upside.”
“It might well be possible that even more aggressive rate expectations would not support USD but might even be detrimental to USD due to the risk of a recession.”
“USD remains supported due to the Fed’s active monetary policy, but a lot has been priced in as regards monetary policy so that USD is probably going to find it increasingly difficult to appreciate further.”
