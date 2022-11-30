Citing a former senior State Administration of Foreign Exchange official Guan Tao, Shanghai Securities News reports, “China needs to ensure a strong domestic economy, improve financial supervision, and reform institutional opening-up to promote the long-term international use of the yuan.”
Additional quotes
“The yuan is increasing its standing as a major international currency due to its market-oriented exchange rate and recent resilient performance.”
“The use of the yuan in global foreign exchange reserves is set to surpass sterling and the yen due to relaxed restrictions on outbound investment in the yuan bond market.”
Related reads
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls challenge 0.6700 despite awful Chinese NBS PMIs
AUD/USD is testing highs near 0.6700 despite the awful Chinese NBS Manufacturing and Services PMIs. The Aussie draws support from a broadly weaker US Dollar as investors assess the latest economic data from Australia and China ahead of the critical US events.
EUR/USD extends recovery to near 1.0350 as risk-off mood wanes, Eurozone Inflation eyed
EUR/USD has picked demand near 1.0320 as the risk aversion theme is losing its steam. An expansion in US GDP could create more troubles for the Fed. The headline Eurozone inflation is expected to decline to 10.4%.
Gold aims to shift auction profile above $1,750 as US Dollar turns volatile
Gold price is aiming to shift its business above $1,750.00 after a meaningful recovery near $1,748.00 in the Tokyo session. The precious metal has sensed buying interest as the DXY has turned volatile ahead of the speech from Fed chair Jerome Powell.
FTX Latest: Former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried explains reopening withdrawals of Bahamian arm
FTX’s collapse sent shockwaves across the crypto space, with many, including its own 130 extensions falling. Among these companies was the Bahamian arm of the cryptocurrency exchange, which is set to make changes in its operations soon.
ADP Jobs Preview: Markets set to find more reasons to sell the Dollar, big beat needed to boost it Premium
Houston, we have a correlation – ADP's jobs report has finally come in line with the official Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report. It took a hiatus and a change in formula to make that happen, but what matters is that this release finally matters.