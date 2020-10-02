Stocks to continue falling after Trump's contraction of COVID-19

President Donald Trump has tested positive for coronavirus, triggering a high dose of uncertainty and a risk-off mood weighing on stocks while boosting the safe-haven dollar and yen. Uncertainty in markets is set to continue until Trump returns to normal activity, which could take more than a week. During this period, pressure on stocks will likely persist, according to FXStreet’s analyst Yohay Elam.
Key quotes
“The October surprise is here – President Donald Trump and his wife Melania tested positive for COVID-19. The leader of the world's most powerful tested country announced the news on Twitter and was tested after his adviser Hope Hicks also contracted coronavirus.”
“Trump's Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has been active in pursuing a fiscal stimulus deal with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. The president's leadership is critical in pushing a deal over the line and with the focus on the disease, it could remain stuck. Markets proved that additional help from the government is often more important than who will be the next president. If negotiations fall to the wayside, shares could fall.”
“Former Vice-President Joe Biden was in the same room with Trump for the presidential debate and is also a septuagenarian like the president. Concerns about Biden's health – at least until he tests negative – may also rise. Moreover, sympathy towards Trump could push voters toward him and prompt tighter polls, raising uncertainty. If Biden wins with a narrower gap, there is more room for Trump to cry foul and litigate the results, potentially triggering a constitutional crisis. That is the nightmare scenario that markets are wary of.”
“Current reports are that the president and his wife are doing well and asymptomatic. However, if he were to fall ill, Vice-President Mike Pence would take over. Pence is a conservative that may lead as a more traditional Republican, but his politics have been aligned with Trump. Democrat Pelosi, in her role as Speaker of the House, may become Vice-President, causing a peculiar situation. Concerns about a lack of leadership also weigh on markets.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
