Stocks on Wall Street closed lower in another negative week

- Dow fell 70.87 points or 0.26%, to 26,820.25.
- S&P 500 dropped 15.83 points, or 0.53%, to trade at 2,961.79.
- The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 91.03 points, or 1.13%, at 7,939.63.
Reports that the US administration is considering potential curbs on U.S. portfolio investments into China weighed on US stocks on Friday making for another week of declines. For the week, the Dow lost 0.43%, the S&P 500 dropped 1.01%, while the Nasdaq ended 2.19% lower for the week.
On the day, the Dow fell 70.87 points or 0.26%, to 26,820.25, giving up opening gains, while S&P 500 dropped 15.83 points, or 0.53%, to trade at 2,961.79. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 91.03 points, or 1.13%, at 7,939.63.
At the start of the day, the Dow opened 29.30 points firmer, closing lower during the previous session following the release of a whistleblower complaint against Donald Trump in relation to a call between the president and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky.
Trade tensions strip out recent optimism
However, in a Bloomberg article, it was reported that "Trump administration officials are discussing ways to limit U.S. investors’ portfolio flows into China in a move that would have repercussions for billions of dollars in investment pegged to major indexes, according to people familiar with the internal deliberations."
This comes ahead of planned talks in October and has thus weighed on sentiment and stripped away some of the optimism that had been started to be priced in again to global equities on such comments from Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi who recently said China is willing to buy more US products after the US waived some tariffs.
The week ahead
Looking ahead, the focus will revert to global manufacturing and the US jobs market following the unexpectedly soft August non-farm payrolls report. A moderate rebound in the pace of hiring alongside a slight uptick in the year-on-year rate of growth of average hourly earnings is expected.
"We expect payrolls to increase by 150k in September, following the below-consensus 130k August print. Jobs in the goods sector should remain soft, while we look for a modest rebound in services. The household survey should show the unemployment rate remaining steady at 3.7%, while wages are expected to rise 0.2% m/m, leaving the annual rate unchanged at 3.2% y/y,"
analysts at TD Securities explained.
DJIA levels
The index was testing below the 21-day moving average and came into close proximity of the 50-DMA. A drop to a 50% mean reversion of the August to recent swing highs at 26379 guards territory down to the low 26000s that meets a 61.8% retracement. Bulls had been testing the trend-line resistance at the highs of the day here at 27016 which are guarding a correction back to the September highs in the 27300s.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.0950 amid disappointing US data
EUR/USD is trading off the two-year lows around 1.0950. US Durable Goods Orders fell short of expectations in total while other figures were mixed. Core Earlier, several EU figures disappointed. End-of-quarter moves are in play.
GBP/USD recovering from the BOE-related fall after US data misses
GBP/USD is trading above 1.23 amid mostly disappointing US data. Earlier, BOE member Michael Saunders said the bank may cut interest rates as the next move. EU-UK talks are ongoing in Brussels.
USD/JPY fails to hold above 108 as markets turn risk-averse
US Dollar Index looks to post highest weekly close in more than two years. Trump is reportedly considering the option to delist Chinese companies from stock markets.
10-year United States (US) Treasury bond yield erases Friday's recovery gains.
Gold plummets to 1-1/2 week lows, remains vulnerable below $1500 mark
Gold continued losing ground through the early North-American session, farther below the key $1500 psychological mark, and dropped to 1-1/2 week lows in the last hour.
Bitcoin ready to take off after a scare at the cliff’s edge
Thursday saw cryptos in the red at the close of the European session. The drop led Bitcoin to shed the significant support line at $7,850. This point was the optimal long entry price, with an economic stop level.