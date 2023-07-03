Stocks Bullish Trend: AAPL, AMZN, NVDA, TSLA, GOOGL, META, NFLX,MSFT, Elliott Wave Technical Analysis
Stock Market Report: Apple (AAPL),Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN), Nvidia (NVDA), Microsoft MSFT, Meta Platforms, Netflix (NFLX), Alphabet GOOGL
Stock Market Summary: Bullish Weekly Cycle in play. Strong trend structure for stocks and indices.
Elliott Wave Analysis: Wave (iii) of v)
Trading Strategy: Risk On
Video Chapters
00:00 NASDAQ 100
00:30 Apple (AAPL)
01:35 Amazon (AMZN)
02:46 Meta Platforms (META)
03:46 Netflix (NFLX)
05:02 NVIDIA (NVDA)
07:04 Alphabet (GOOGL)
09:08 Microsoft (MSFT)
09:59 Tesla (TSLA)
28:17 End
Analyst Peter Mathers TradingLounge™ Australian Financial Services Licence - AFSL 317817
Source: tradinglounge com
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates near 1.0900, DXY recovers to 103.00 Premium
The EUR/USD failed to break above the 1.0930/35 area and pulled back towards the 1.0900 level. It is steady, moving around 1.0910 on calm markets. The US Dollar managed to stabilize after a slide that followed a disappointing ISM Manufacturing PMI report. Wall Street will be closed on Tuesday.
AUD/USD steady around 0.6670 ahead of the RBA meeting Premium
AUD/USD rose for the third consecutive day on Monday, but the recovery is likely to be challenged during Tuesday's Asian session due to the Reserve Bank of Australia meeting. The pair is consolidating above 0.6650 ahead of the meeting.
Gold: XAU/USD loses momentum despite easing US Dollar demand Premium
Spot Gold recovered further on Monday after falling last week to $1,892.95 a troy ounce, its lowest since mid-March. The US Dollar found near-term demand at the weekly opening but held within familiar levels against most rivals, to turn south early in the American session.
Ethereum eyes $2,000 target as institutional investors pour capital into ETH funds
Ethereum ranks highest among altcoins in terms of institutional capital inflow, according to CoinShares’ latest report. While Bitcoin dominates the capital inflow from investors, Ethereum funds have observed a $2.7 million inflow over the past week.
S&P 500 Forecast: At 2023 high, index should continue advancing toward Friday jobs report
The S&P 500 index begins the week at a new high for the year based on the June 30 close at 4,450. The index has been on a steady upward trajectory since mid-March and shows no signs of stopping.