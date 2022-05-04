Elliott Wave Analysis: Amazon AMZN, Alphabet GOOGL, Apple AAPL, Microsoft MSFT, Block, Inc. (SQ), Facebook FB, Meta Platforms, Tesla TSLA, JPMorgan JPM & Bank of America BAC.
Stock Trading strategies: The current move up is being viewed as corrective, there is no evidence so far that markets are in a bullish trend.
Video Chapters
00:00 Apple (AAPL)
06:48 Amazon (AMZN)
09:26 Alphabet (GOOGL)
11:38 Meta Platforms
13:43 Microsoft (MSFT)
16:07 Tesla (TSLA)
19:18 Block, Inc. (SQ)
21:43 Banks BAC, JPM
24:49 Thanks for watching!
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD quiets down around 1.0520 ahead of Fed’s policy announcement
EUR/USD is trading lackluster in a quiet market mood as anxiety over the rate hike decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed) has paused the market participants to take any potential decision. Investors should brace for balance sheet reduction and aggressive hawkish guidance.
GBP/USD bulls holding the fort near 1.2500 into the Fed
GBP/USD is flat in Asia in what could the quiet before the storm should there be any surprises in the Federal Reserve interest rate decision. GBP bulls have stepped in as the US dollar is faded. The Fed is widely expected to announce a hawkish hike.
Gold hovers inside the key $1,855-80 zone, awaits Fed’s showdown Premium
Gold prices fade the previous day’s bounce off important support amid failures to cross short-term resistance confluence. Sentiment dwindles as traders anticipate Fed to match already priced in forecasts, off in China, Japan restricts moves.
Can this historical support trigger a 160% upswing in MATIC price
MATIC price is hovering around a stable support level after a 65% crash. Investors can expect a bounce off the $1.01 support level to trigger a 44% rally to $2.89. A daily candlestick close below $0.745 will invalidate the bullish thesis for Polygon.
Fed Preview: Buy the dollar dip and three other scenarios as Powell shows his power Premium
Sell in May and go away? For King Dollar, this adage on stock markets may be the way to go – albeit for a short time. The greenback has surged throughout April as investors have been increasing their expectations for aggressive action by the Federal Reserve.