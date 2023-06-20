Stock Market Report: Apple (AAPL),Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN), Nvidia (NVDA), Microsoft MSFT, Meta Platforms, Netflix (NFLX), Alphabet GOOGL
Stock Market Summary: NVDA and TSLA lead higher while the other are still in their corrective patterns
Elliott Wave Analysis: A wave four correction in most stocks is still in play. Trend traders can hold, short term swing traders should protect.
Trading Strategy: Holding long
Video Chapters
00:00 Apple (AAPL)
09:96 Amazon (AMZN)
10:54 NVIDIA (NVDA)
13:17 Meta Platforms (META)
15:54 Netflix (NFLX)
16:44 Alphabet (GOOGL)
17:47 Microsoft (MSFT)
19:33 Tesla (TSLA)
38:55 End
Analyst Peter Mathers TradingLounge™ Australian Financial Services Licence - AFSL 317817
Source: tradinglounge com
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD confortable below 0.6800 Premium
AUD/USD fell to 0.6752 on Tuesday, bouncing from the level but settling in the 0.6780 as risk-aversion took over financial markets. The poor performance of Wall Street likely to weigh on its Asian counterparts.
EUR/USD: ECB hawks defend Euro above 1.0900 despite Fed rate hike signals, Powell’s Testimony eyed
EUR/USD hesitates justifying US Dollar strength, grind higher after three-day downtrend. ECB policymakers keep suggesting higher rates even as inflation clues, growth numbers ease. Fed talks reiterate hawkish bias ahead of Powell’s bi-annual Testimony, US housing numbers came in strong.
Gold closes Tuesday near monthly lows
The yellow metal traded with losses on Tuesday’s session, heading towards the $1,935 area despite a sour market mood following the People’s Bank’s of China (PBoC) rate cuts which fueled global economic downturn fears.
Polygon to bring ZK technology to its PoS main chain, but there's a catch
Polygon is considering plans to introduce zero Knowledge (ZK) technology to its Proof-of-Stake main chain, an upgrade that would bring more value additions to the network while preserving its compatibility with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM).
UK Inflation data eyed
According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), headline YoY inflation eased into single digits in April at 8.7%, down from 10.1% in March (this is still more than four times the BoE’s inflation target and was higher than economists’ estimates 8.3%).