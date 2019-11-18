Stock Market Today: Trump's news on trade, uptrend resistance, eyed for next record

- Stock futures are suggesting new highs as a new week kicks off.
- Optimism about US-Sino trade talks dominates the agenda.
- S&P 500's four-hour chart is pointing to an uptrend resistance line.
US stock markets are set for new records according to futures. The Standard and Poors 500 (S&P) may exceed 3,125 points as optimism about trade talks keeps shares bid.
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have held a video teleconference with Liu He, China's Vice Premier. Officials from both Washington and Beijing have labeled these talks as "constructive." Optimism also stems from previous comments from Wilbur Ross, America's Commerce Secretary, and Larry Kudlow, a senior adviser.
President Trump holds the key
Equity investors are awaiting commentary from President Donald Trump on the state of negotiations. Stocks have been hitting new highs amid the president's optimism, who stated that "talks are going along very well" last week. Stock markets may hit new records and surge today if the US and China announce the signing of Phase One of the trade deal.
Such news is needed for another rally in financial markets, which have already been trending higher as the December 15 deadline approaches. The US is set to slap new tariffs on China on that day, but officials in the world's second-largest economy have requested removal of duties, not new ones.
Trump has yet to make a decision, but he may reveal his position today, after the high-level talks mentioned earlier. If negotiations break down, shares of all companies may struggle. Presently, optimism prevails.
S&P 500 Technical Analysis
The four-hour chart is showing that momentum is robust but that the Relative Strength Index is flirting with 70 – overbought conditions. On the other hand, the S&P Index's price has broken above uptrend resistance that has been accompanying it since the beginning of November.
Investors are eyeing 3,150 and 3,200 as the next targets, which are already at unchartered territory.
Support awaits at 3,105, a gap line from last week, followed by 3,089, and 3,073.
More Chinese stimulus helps push stock markets higher
